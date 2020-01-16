Lea Michele and Her Glee Co-Stars Swap Their Most Emotional Memories of Cory Monteith

More than a decade has passed since Glee premiered, and its cast still remembers the first day of filming like it was yesterday.

Lea Michelejoined former co-stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz on the first Glee recap episode of their Showmance podcast, where the trio reminisced about meeting each other for the first time and immediately forming a close bond while working on the pilot.

"We were really having the time of our loves," Lea, who even moved in with fellow Glee actress Dianna Agron during the first season, dished, with Kevin later adding, "That's what people don't understand. We would work all day together and then actively want to hang out afterwards."

Suffice to say, it's a must-listen trip down memory lane for any past or present Gleek.

Memories of Cory Monteithwho dated Lea for several years prior to his 2013 death from an accidental overdose—were also exchanged. Kevin recalled filming the scene where his character Artie, who uses a wheelchair, is rescued from a port-a-potty by Cory's character Finn.