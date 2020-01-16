Selena Gomez Thinks She’s "Desperate" for Buying Her Own Albums to Get the No. 1 Spot

Look at her now!

Selena Gomez has been very open and honest about what her new album Rare means to her. It's one of her most personal projects yet, and because of that, she's going to do everything in her power to make sure it hits number one! Even if that includes buying out all the albums on her own. The musician took to her Instagram stories to give fans a sneak peek into exactly what she's willing to do to ensure her album gets its time at the top of the charts.

"Alright, so one more day to see if I can buy as many albums as possible, so we are currently going to Target and Best Buy and Walmart," she said as all her friends chimed in with the names of the stores they were stopping at. "Am I like kind of desperate for doing this now? I don't care. I don't care, because this album is so rare. I'm very, very, very eager and excited for it to do...Just really stream the album!"