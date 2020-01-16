See Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Kissing on the Beach

Summer lovin', happened so fast...
Miley Cyrus's ex, actor Liam Hemsworth, and new flame Gabriella Brooks confirmed their relationship with some prime beach PDA earlier this month in Byron Bay in their native Australia, where it is currently summer.
As seen in recently released photos, the two could barely keep their hands or lips off each other while lounging in the sand. They also enjoyed frolicking together in the ocean. Brooks wore a red and white striped bikini, while Hemsworth sported printed swimming trunks.
The Hunger Games star, who recently celebrated his 30th birthday, and the 23-year-old model had sparked romance rumors back in December after they were photographed at a lunch spot with his parents in Byron Bay. They have not commented on the status of their relationship.
In October, Hemsworth fueled relationship rumors with Dynasty actress Madison Brown after the two were photographed kissing in New York City.
Hemsworth returned to be with his family in Australia just before he and Cyrus announced their split separately in August after being married for less than a year. She later went public with a romance with Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner's ex. They broke up after less than two months, after which Cyrus pursued a relationship with her current boyfriend, fellow singer Cody Simpson The two have often showed PDA on Instagram.
Cyrus and Hemsworth, who dated on and off for a decade before they tied the knot, settled their divorce last month.
