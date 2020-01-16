Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Is Back To Make Us All Cry, With Just a Few Updates

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is back, because don't we all just need a warm hug in our lives?

HGTV is reviving the ABC series that ran from 2003 to 2012, where a team of carpenters, designers, and volunteers renovate the homes of deserving families. It's heartwarming, it's emotional, and we're absolutely all going to cry, even just based on what we heard from the host and designers during the TV Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday.

"I feel like right now, the climate that we're living in, it feels like the show is a warm hug that everybody needs right now," said Loren Ruch, Group Senior Vice President of Production and Development at HGTV . "It felt time to have a good feel good show to watch that makes you cry happy tears."