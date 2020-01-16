Every Time Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Were the Fiercest Duo in Matching Outfits

Two of a kind!

When it comes to fashion, Kylie Jenner has always been ahead of the curve. Since giving birth to her baby girl Stormi Webster, she's made sure the two have had their fair share of adorable mother-daughter looks. From Halloween costumes to gorgeous gowns, there's nothing of limits for these two fashionistas. The two once jetted off on a lavish Italian vacation, but still made time to pack matching dresses. Talk about impressive!

No one will ever forget the time she dressed up Stormi in an almost exact replica of her look from the Met Gala. Complete with an epic purple wig to go with the stunning ensemble. "My baby!!!!!!!!" Kylie captioned the photo with purple heart emojis. "i cant handle this!!!!"

We had to compile some of their best mommy and me looks throughout the last year. The only thing Kylie might be more savvy at then business, is her impeccable ability to rock the best mother-daughter outfits in the celebrity fashion game.