It’s Been 3 Years (or 15,768,000 Loops) Since the Vine App Died: See Where Famous Viners Are Now

by Kelsey Klemme | Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 6:00 AM
The Vine app may be dead, but that doesn't mean its biggest stars' six-seconds of fame have ended.
Three years ago today, the Internet devastatingly lost Vine, one of its most innovative apps.
The quirky platform, which looped short-form videos over and over, launched in 2013 and quickly exploded with millions of fans following creators who sung music, produced comedic sketches or simply captured funny, everyday moments.
Basically, Vine walked so TikTok could run. And outside of a teased relaunch from its creator (that was swiftly deleted from the his Twitter feed), it seems like the only Vines we'll get to re-watch are in the form of compilation videos on YouTube.
That said, some of the app's biggest stars didn't disappear with the service.
Most notably, musician Shawn Mendes went from uploading dittys on the service to becoming a full-blown pop star.
Plus, we still get to see David Dobrik or Liza Koshy rock a red carpet, like when Dobrik attended (and won) at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards or Koshy got to host Vogue's 2019 Met Gala pink carpet pre-show.
Check out where the app's most famous creators have ended up.
And I guess download TikTok? A lot of them ended up on there, and who knows what new voices you'll discover, too.
Yep, it's true! Before he went on multiple world tours and nabbed three Grammy nominations, Shawn Mendes was uploading six-second clips of his music to the Vine app.
His boyish charm and strong vocals eventually grabbed the attention of his manager and the rest is history.
Vine served a launchpad for David Dobrik, who went from 1 million followers on the video-looping app to 15 million when he hopped over to YouTube.
Dobrik, who was crowned The Social Media Star of 2019 at the E! People's Choice Awards, now films vlogs frequently and even has stars like Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner join him on his channel.
He's also breaking into traditional entertainment and just voiced a character on the 2019 film The Angry Birds Movie 2.
The adorable and hilarious performer started uploading to Vine in 2013, eventually amassing 7 million followers before the app shut down.
Now, Liza Koshy has successfully broken into all kinds of avenues in entertainment, such as getting her own YouTube original series Liza On Demand, hosting the Met Gala red carpet pre-show and scoring the gig of being the new host of the Double Dare reboot.
Josh Peck was already famous before Vine thanks to his role on the show Drake & Josh, but the app allowed the child star to reinvent himself via hilarious videos that cast him in a more adult light.
Since the app shut down, Peck got married and had his first child, but what we're also excited about is that he and former co-star Drake Bell have teased that there is a new collaboration between the two in the works.
E! News correspondent Justin Sylvester interviewed Bell last year, where the Nickelodeon alum said, "Josh and I had been talking, and he's come up with some cool ideas, and I can't really go exactly into what we're doing but it's going to be really cool and exciting."
Lele Pons was the first Viner to hit a billion loops on the service, making her one of the app's most influential voices.
She has continued her reign over on YouTube, where she has an impressive 15.6 million subscribers, and on Instagram, where in 2017 she had the most viewed Stories globally on the platform (yes, even beating out celebs like Ariana Grande.)
She also releases music videos in addition to her comedy sketches, and we wouldn't be surprised if she ends up dominating in that arena someday, too.
With a whopping 19 million followers on the now-defunct app, Andrew Bachelor (known on Vine as King Bach) was the platform's most followed creator, getting billions of loops on his comedic bits and characters.
The funny comedian, who had trained at the storied improvisational comedy theater The Groundlings before Vine, used the platform to go from struggling actor to booked and busy, landing roles on shows like The Mindy Project, Resident Advisors and in the film To All the Boys I've Loved Before.
You'll be able to see the actor next in the indie rom-com Love, Weddings & Other Disasters, where he will be co-starring with Diane Keaton, Jesse McCartney and Maggie Grace.
We all remember Nash Grier's silly and fun vines with Mendes and Cameron Dallas, so boy does it feel like time has flown now that Grier is a dad!
He and Taylor Giavasis announced in September that they had welcomed their son, Malakai, into the world.
Grier can still be found acting, including a guest performance on the third season of Scream.
Logan Paul, one of Vine's most famous alums, is also one of its most notorious after a slew of controversies, such as filming a dead body in Japan's "Suicide Forest," that led to the entertainer getting booted from the YouTube Originals series Foursome.
He now runs two YouTube channels, a podcast and most recently faced off against YouTuber KSI in a boxing match that sold out the Staples Center.
Being the younger brother of Logan Paul helped Jake Paul build up a fanbase on Vine, but since the app has shuttered, the young digital star has continued to make headlines of his own.
Just like his older brother, Jake found himself in controversy post-Vine, like when a viral news segment of him "terrorizing" a Los Angeles neighborhood led to a mutual exit off of his Disney show, Bizaardvark.
Since then, Jake had a wedding ceremony with Internet personality Tana Mongeau (they have since split) and will be boxing against YouTuber AnEsonGib in a match later this month.
At one point, Brittany Furlan was the most followed female Viner on the platform, making her one of the app's biggest stars.
However, it wasn't as glamorous as it seemed, at least for Furlan. In November of last year, Furlan was featured on E! True Hollywood Story, describing how her relationship with fame became an addiction.
"I left Vine because Vine got more toxic for me than it did positive," she shared on the show.
However, things seem to be happier for the star now. She recently got married to husband Tommy Lee, started a podcast and can be found on Vine's successor video app, TikTok.
