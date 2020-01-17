Mac Miller and More: The Artists Whose Music Careers Continued Long After Their Deaths

Mac Miller is gone, but he won't be forgotten.

Not only do we have the body of work the beloved rapper and record producer released before his untimely death from an accidental overdose on September 7, 2018 at the young age of 26, music that will live on as a soundtrack to the all-too-brief time we had with him, but he now joins the small list of musicians whose careers lived on well after we were forced to say goodbye to them.

After announcing plans to release Miller's planned follow-up to his hit 2018 album Swimming earlier this month, his family has unveiled Circles on Friday, Jan. 17.

"Here we are," a statement from Miller's family released in early January read. "The act of having to write this at all feels surreal. At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles." As the family shared, prolific producer Jon Brion, who'd worked with Miller on both the 2018 LP and its follow-up, "dedicated himself" to completing the project following the rapper's death "based on his time and conversations with Malcolm."