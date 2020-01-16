Peacock Launch Date Announced! All the Subscription Details on NBC's Streaming Service

NBC's new streaming service, Peacock, will officially hatch on April 15, 2020 for Xfinity X1 and Flex customers.

Today, the platform made this news known during Comcast NBCUniversal's investor presentation at the iconic Studio 8H of 30 Rock. Not only did the platform confirm the April 2020 early bird premiere date (and a July 15, 2020 national debut), but they also elaborated on the streaming service's subscription options, which includes free ad-supported tiers.

As was previously teased, Peacock is slated to offer consumers everything they love to watch, in one accessible place.

"This is a very exciting time for our company, as we chart the future of entertainment," Steve Burke, Chairman of NBCUniversal, noted in a statement. "We have one of the most enviable collections of media brands and the strongest ad sales track record in the business. Capitalizing on these key strengths, we are taking a unique approach to streaming that brings value to customers, advertisers and shareholders."