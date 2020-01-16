Vanderpump Rules’ Brett Caprioni Is Also Apologizing for Past Racist Tweets

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Jan. 16, 2020 1:38 PM

Brett Caprioni

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

It's time to make amends. 

The cast of Vanderpump Rules has seen its fair share of controversy over the years both on and off screen. However, in the last day, two of its stars have been under fire for past insensitive remarks uncovered online. Both Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens have been called out by the Instagram account FaceReality16 that posted alleged past tweets that contain a variety of racial epithets. 

Now, Caprioni is speaking out and apologizing for his past comments. Caprioni told E! News in a statement, "I want to express my deepest apologies for the insensitive, ignorant, and hurtful comments I made. I am incredibly ashamed and accept full responsibility, and acknowledge that this language was as unacceptable then as it is now. Please know that I have learned and grown since then and would never use this language today.  From the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry."

Kristin Cavallari Originally Wanted Her Own Vanderpump Rules

Many of the tweets included use of the n-word and a few have sexist overtones, all of which range between the years 2011 and 2013. Boyens serves as the general manager of TomTom Restaurant and Bar in Los Angeles, and also apologized for his use of racially charged language as well. 

"I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012—it was wrong on every level," he said in a statement to E! News. "It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that—and I am disgusted and embarrassed—I am truly sorry."

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

