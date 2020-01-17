Don’t Sleep on Lululemon’s Men’s Activewear & Clothing

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 3:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As we find ourselves halfway through January, we wanted to check in with the guys in our lives and see how their new resolutions are going. One that seems to stay consistent for men is increasing fitness activity and strength training during these cold, winter months.
With gym traffic aplenty at the moment, garnering some new good-looking gear just feels better during workout sessions. Look no further for inspiration than Lululemon's Men's activewear and clothing line! From fitted joggers to vent tech hoodies to water-repellant jackets, the fan favorite workout brand has tons of wearable options for the active men in your world. And not just your typical gym gear! From structured polos to daytime driver's coats, he'll find everyday staples to don in the office or for weekend errands too.
Check out 11 of our favorites below.
Stay comfortable on and off the course with the anti-stink polo. Also available in red.
Day or night, rain or shine, get outside in this water-repellent and breathable jacket. Also available in black.
Meet the ultimate technical training top. Breathable and built with anti-stink technology, it was born to perform sweat after sweat. Available in a variety of colors.
Crank out one more set. These lightweight, quick-drying joggers that have built-in protection from equipment abrasions. Also available in black.
Let your body move in natural harmony in this sleek, water-repellent coat. Also available in black.
Get really, really sweaty in these lightweight, linerless training shorts. Available in a variety of colors.
Meet the ultimate technical training top. Breathable and built with anti-stink technology, it was born to perform sweat after sweat. Also available in olive.
Not down to bare it all? Layer these lightweight tights under your shorts when you're heading out for a run. Also available in camo and black.
Built to look sharp, this lightweight and anti-stink sleeveless top is ready to get sweaty. Deep, dropped armholes provide airflow and the back taping is reflective. Two kinds of opaque Mesh fabric provide breathability while two anti-stink technologies keep your sweaty gear from stinking up your luggage. Also available in baltic and dark shadow.
Run, train or flow. Wear this lightweight, multi-sport short for pretty much everything. Also available in golden lime and blue multi.
Meet the ultimate technical training half zip. Breathable and built with anti-stink technology, it was born to perform sweat after sweat. Available in a variety of colors.
Check out the entire Lululemon Men's line at lululemon.com and These $20 Leggings With Pockets Have 6,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews at E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?