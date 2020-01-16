Victor Cruz Shares Marriage & Family Plans With Karrueche Tran on The Wendy Williams Show

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Jan. 16, 2020 1:16 PM

Pop of the Morning's Victor Cruz temporarily relinquishes his co-host cap for a spot in the hot seat in this clip from Thursday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, which sees him swap A.M. talk series roles with its namesake long-time presenter.

During their chat, the former NFL star and newly-minted E! personality looks back to the start of his relationship with actor-model Karrueche Tran—who Wendy Williams mistakes for singer Cassie at first—debunks the recent bout of pregnancy buzz and reveals he hopes to expand his family with her one day.

"Do you want to get married?" asks Wendy. "Do you love her enough for that?"

"I do," Cruz replies, adding, "Absolutely. Absolutely."

The athlete is already a parent to 8-year-old Kennedy Cruz, whose frequent appearances on dad's Instagram page are the stuff of father-daughter fantasies (think: pro sporting event hangouts, matching Halloween costumes, repeat outings to Disney On Ice), but when Williams asks if he'd like to have more children, Cruz says, "I do. I want my little boy. I need my little football player."

Of course, should he end up with another little girl instead, "I love her the same."

It's worth noting that Wendy segues into the future offspring subject by congratulating Victor on "the upcoming baby," to which—for the record—he confirms he's "only got one." But Williams urges him to "dispel the rumor," and so her guest goes on to formally address pregnancy rumors that began to circulate after Karrueche posted a meme on social media.

"She is not pregnant," Victor laughs, calling his girlfriend "hilarious" in reference to the IG post. 

Hear all about his and Karrueche's first date in the full clip above!

