Peacock Announces New Shows From Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling & More!

Peacock will be home to Rutherford Falls from co-creators Ed Helms, Michael Schur and Sierra Ornelas. Helms stars as Nathan Rutherford, "the eponymous denizen of a small New England town, who is having difficulty facing the inevitable changes to his way of life."



The drama Dr. Death, based on a true crime podcast, will star Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan and Christian Slater.



Demi Moore will star in Brave New World based on the dystopian novel by Aldous Huxley.



Who Wrote That from Lorne Michaels is an unscripted offering on the new streaming platform that will take viewers behind the scenes of Saturday Night Live.



A Real Housewives spinoff in the works.

Psych will get its second spinoff movie titled Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. "Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to Lassie's side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural," NBC announced. "Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever."



Peacock will also be the exclusive home to The Office, Parks and Recreation and Dick Wolf's Law & Order and Chicago franchises on streaming. Other classic properties will include 30 Rock, Bates Motel, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Married…With Children, Psych, Roseanne, The Mindy Project, Two and a Half Men, House, Frasier, Bates Motel, Murder She Wrote, Monk, SNL, Will & Grace, Friday Night Lights, Downton Abbey, The Real Housewives franchise, Top Chef, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Hollywood Medium, Botched, Summer House, Southern Charm, Killer Couples, Married to Medicine, Below Deck, Chrisley Knows Best, Flipping Out and American Ninja Warrior.

As for movies, Peacock will offer over 600 films in its first year after launch. Peacock films will appeal to the entire household and include celebrated titles like Jurassic Park, The Fast and the Furious, E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, Trolls World Tour, The Croods, and Shrek.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

