From Sleepovers to a Satisfying Ending, The Good Place Stars Spill All

Whether you're ready for it or not, The Good Place is going to the great TV beyond and coming to an end on Thursday, Jan. 30.

The acclaimed NBC comedy will wrap up its four-season run with an ending that left stars William Jackson Harper and Manny Jacinto satisfied, but they don't want it to end.

"I could go to work with this guy," Harper told E! News, pointing at Jacinto, "for the rest of my days and it would be too short."

But will the fans be happy? "Yeah, I mean being a fan of the show and working on the show, reading that final script…just reading it with what Mike [Schur, series creator] does is, I think, yeah, I think it's an incredible way to end it," Jacinto said. "I think it's a very satisfying, full way to end things."