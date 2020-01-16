Kelsea Ballerini Fights for More Female Representation on Country Radio

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jan. 16, 2020 11:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kelsea Ballerini's Best Looks

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

When it comes to country radio, Kelsea Ballerini is hoping for change!

On Thursday morning, the Grammy nominee came across a tweet from a radio station that she couldn't ignore. "We cannot play two females back to back," country music station 98 KCQ in Michigan shared (then deleted) on Twitter.

As it turns out, Kelsea wanted to speak up and address the policy. "To all the ladies that bust their asses to have half the opportunities that men do, I'm really sorry that in 2020, after YEARS of conversation of equal play, there are still some companies that make their stations play by these rules," she wrote on Twitter. "It's unfair and it's incredibly disappointing."

The country singer, known for huge hits like "Peter Pan," "Yeah Boy" and "Miss Me More," took it one step further and posted the Twitter exchange on Instagram.

"I say this having been one of the few women who have been really embraced by country radio and having watched some of the bigger networks (and some of my friends that are pd's and high up) make real changes in their programming to make it look more balanced. I am grateful. BUT. There is still inequality in airplay for women and tweets like this prove it," Kelsea explained on Instagram. "And it's my job to say it out loud and post about it, because of the girls moving to Nashville ( or wherever) that are ready to outrun and outwork and outplay everyone."

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

She continued, "They deserve to know that they have the same shot as the guys moving here to do the same. Country music—We have to fix this. For us and for them. How do we do it? Let's talk. (Also- don't lash out at this station, they are playing by rules set for them from their higher ups)."

The social media posts received support from many in the music community including Jennifer Nettles, Carly Pearce, Ryan Tedder, Karen Fairchild, Cassadee Pope, Maddie & Tae and other artists.

"Proud of you for saying this," Lindsay Ell wrote in the comments section. Danielle Bradbery shared, "Damn this is ridiculous….Love that you posted this!!"

Kacey Musgraves added, "The only think these men are good at is making themselves look like bigger pussies than all of ours combined." Zing!

And while Kelsea was inundated with support, she also received some criticism for her post. Ultimately, the "Legends" singer had the best response.

"It's one station. RELAX!" one user wrote. Kelsea added, "RAY DON'T YOU GET ME STARTED."

After all, don't mess with the "Homecoming Queen."

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kelsea Ballerini , Music , Instagram , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.