Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez Speaks Out Following Shocking Netflix Docu-Series

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez is taking a social media break amid the release of Netflix's surprising documentary series about her former fiancé, Aaron Hernandez.

On her Instagram on Thursday, Shayanna appeared to address Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, which breaks down the late football player's life leading up to his suicide in 2017.

Speaking directly to her followers, the mother of two wrote on the social media site, "I wanted to let all of you sweet sweet souls know I have tried to read every message sent on IG and through email (positive and negative) ... The amount of support and positive energy is again unreal! I'm sure you will all understand how imperative it is to take some time away from social media."

In addition to the message, she wrote "#StayHumble."

While the 30-year-old did not specify what she was referring to, it would be fair to assume that her name has been popping up on social media frequently since the release of the docu-series on Jan. 15. Outside of social media, the series undoubtedly brings up painful memories for her.