Why Prince Harry Hasn't Reunited With Meghan Markle in Canada

Prince Harry won't be reuniting with Meghan Markle just yet.

While the Duchess of Sussex is currently in Canada with son Archie Harrison, the Duke of Sussex remains in the United Kingdom following the couple's bombshell announcement. Now, senior royal officials say that Harry has meetings in the UK next week, meaning he likely won't be flying to Canada in the upcoming days.

It was just last week that Harry and Meghan revealed that they're stepping back as "senior" members of the royal family. A day after the announcement was made, a source told E! News that Meghan returned to Canada, where the family recently spent the holidays, to be with her son. Meanwhile, Harry has remained in the UK amid discussions with Queen Elizabeth II about his family's future.

"Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family," Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement on Monday, Jan. 13. "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family."