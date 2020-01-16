Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Bundle Up For A Cozy Winter Date

Relationship goals!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds know how to keep the spark going when it comes to their marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2012, were spotted out and about getting a little quality time together on Wednesday morning. Photographers caught up with the couple as they strolled arm in arm through the streets of New York, even stopping to hop on the subway at one point.

Blake wore an oversize green winter coat paired with a lime green knit beanie, and added a scarf for a little extra warmth. Ryan kept things a tad more casual in his sleek navy blue coat, black pants and simple yet stylish brown boots. It's clear the couple was enjoying some quality time out together in the midst of their busy schedules.

Not to mention, they just welcomed their third child to the family in October of 2019. The couple has kept a low profile since becoming a family of five, and have yet to reveal the name of their youngest child.