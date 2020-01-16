Elle Fanning Insists People Read Their Instagram Comments—Even If They Say Otherwise

When it comes to Instagram comments, Elle Fanning is calling everyone's bluff.

As the very familiar cover girl of Marie Claire's February 2020 issue, the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress got to talking about another public medium: social media. It's one she knows well. After all, the longtime star has amassed a following of millions—3.7 million to be exact.

And, unlike Twitter, it's a platform she says she enjoys.

"Twitter scares me! Oh my God, Twitter is so intense. Instagram I do enjoy; I have a private account and a public account," she revealed to the magazine.

However, Fanning is just as susceptible to the downsides of social media as the rest of us. "I do think there are dangers that I totally fall into, of looking down that rabbit hole, comparing yourself to everybody else and seeing, Oh, their life, that vacation," she said. "I try to keep it light and tell fans about movies that are coming out or about a photo shoot. That can get really intense too."