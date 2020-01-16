Mindhunter Isn't Canceled, But Season 3 Isn't in the Works Either

Case closed for Mindhunter? Maybe…or maybe not.

The cast of the Netflix series, Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Trov, have all been released from their contracts, according to TVLine. However, that does not mean the show is canceled after two seasons. Apparently, it all comes down to how busy executive producer David Fincher is.

"David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots," Netflix said in a statement to E! News. "He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn't fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own."

McCallany has been on Twitter sharing articles about the show, specifically stating it's not canceled, just…in limbo, and thanking fans for understanding.