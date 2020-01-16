This Unaired Saturday Night Live Sketch Is So Bad It's Funny

Robert Downey Jr.. and Jimmy Fallon have come a long way.

During an appearance on Fallon's The Tonight Show on Wednesday, the two got to chatting about their days on NBC's famed late-night comedy show, Saturday Night Live—and the flopped sketches they can't help but remember.

While he was only a cast member for one episode, the Dolittle star remembered one particular unaired sketch.

"The only thing I wrote that made it almost close to air was this ridiculous sketch called 'Suitcase Boy' where I came out with a suitcase zipped up around my neck and said a bunch of non sequiturs and it was so not funny except to me and my weirdo friends," Downey Jr. recalled.

Fortunately for all of us, Fallon had a photo of the then-20-year-old newcomer in that very sketch as proof.