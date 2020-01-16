Selena Gomez Debuts Neck Tattoo In Celebration Of Rare

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the Disney Channel alum said she knew early on in the production process that "Rare" would be the titular song.

As she explained, "We worked on 'Rare,' and I just said before we finished anything, 'This is gonna be the name of my album.' The word is so special, and it means a lot. And I think in this time where everyone is obsessed with feeling like they need to look the same way or get things done or whatever it may be. Obviously, I don't judge, I'm just saying there are some girls who are hurting because they feel like they don't fit in, but this word is eliminating that, because you weren't meant to look like everyone else. You're meant to be who you are, and that's unique and that's rare."

This isn't the only ink Gomez has gotten in the last few months. On Jan. 10, she revealed a new tattoo on the back of her right arm that honors the date of her kidney transplant. Her friend, Grown-ish actress Francia Raisa, has the same tattoo, as she was Gomez's kidney donor.

During the 2019 American Music Awards in November, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer debuted her large thigh tattoo on Instagram. The post itself showed various photos taken as she prepared to perform at the award show, with one of the photos showing Gomez pulling up her clothes to showcase the set of praying hands holding a rosary. She credited Bang Bang NYC for the ink.