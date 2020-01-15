Shakira's Personal Trainer Gives Us All the Details on Her 6-Day Workout Week Ahead of the Super Bowl

It's not every day that two legendary Latina stars, Shakiraand Jennifer Lopez, join forces to share the stage during the halftime Super Bowl show and while the pressure is on—these two are hard at work prepping for one of the biggest nights of the year. But they're not at it alone.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer has enlisted the help of fitness professional Anna Kaiser—who has also worked with Kelly Ripa, Karlie Kross, Hilary Duff and Sarah Jessica Parker—to help her get fit and ready for the big night.

Speaking exclusively with E! News, Kaiser spoke to us about what it's like training with the Colombian singer for nearly a decade, her workout routines, her workout playlist and a breakdown of her daily meals and workouts.

Kaiser, who recently partnered with Eli Lilly and Company for the 30-Day Thriver Challenge to help support people living with Metastatic Breast Cancer, also gave us a little insight at how Shakira is applying this challenge into her own fitness routine and life.

Part of the 30-Day Thriver challenge for Kaiser consists of asking Shakira—and you, too—to wake up every morning and spend time with yourself, your loved ones, to work out first thing and not turn on your phone until all of that is over to avoid distractions. "It's harder than it sounds," Kaiser added.

And if you're wondering whether Shakira can achieve all of that while she juggles being a mom, her philanthropic work and working on a new album—keep on scrolling and check out the interview below!