Aaron Hernandez's Netflix Docu-Series: 5 Bombshells About the Troubled NFL Star

Two years have passed since Aaron Hernandez took his life in a Massachusetts prison and yet the public continues to be fascinated by his life story.

Part of this obsession is due to the many unanswered questions left in the wake of his death: Did he kill himself? What was his sexuality? Was football-induced chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) to blame for his increased paranoia and subsequent murders?

While some of these mysteries will likely never be solved, Netflix's new docuseries Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez shines light on the factors that led to his demise in 2017. In the three-part series, directed by Geno McDermott, experts, friends and family explore his abusive upbringing, his life on and off the field, his crimes and the diagnosis that caused so much speculation.

To start, the show opens with the crimes that landed him in jail. As many know, the former football pro was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole for the death of his future brother-in-law Odin Lloyd. Just as that case was closed, he was accused of murdering two other men in a drive by shooting.