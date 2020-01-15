The Stars of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD Spill on Secret Kisses & More

Never a dull moment in Chicago!

Because there's always some serious drama happening in the world of Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire, we got as many cast members as we could find during NBC's TV Critics Association press tour day to spill on what's happening, and naturally, there's a whole lot of talk about kisses. Specifically, there's that kiss between April (Yaya DaCosta) and Marcel (Dominic Rains) that happened while Ethan (Brian Tee) was deployed.

April and Ethan are now engaged, but this is a TV show, so naturally that secret kiss is going to come out somehow.

"It can't remain a secret forever," DaCosta told us. "But how it comes out will make all the difference."

April will also now be undergoing IVF, which is a drama in and of itself, with the medical cases to deal with on top of that.