Best Deals From Walmart's MLK Day Sale 2020

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Jan. 16, 2020 3:00 AM

The first long weekend of 2020 is upon us, shoppers, and you know what that means: mega sales! 'Tis the time retailers like Walmart are clearing out their winter goods, and you can score deep discounts on boots, sweaters and coats, plus appliances, home tech and more.

So once you've completed your day of service, treat yourself to a little retail therapy with the Walmart deals below.

Metal & Wood Industrial Vintage Wall Shelf

Beautiful and functional, this wood piece is wall art as much as it is a shelf.

Ecomm: Walmart MLK Day Sale
$50
$28 Walmart
Time and Tru Tiered Ruffle Dress

This sweet and chic dress comes in five prints (Dark Soot, Dark Ground Floral, Red Abstract, Red Rover and Zebra) and size S-XXL. It's a perfect winter-to-spring piece. Wear it with flats or booties, with or without leggings.

Ecomm: Walmart MLK Day Sale
$26
$15 Walmart
Sceptre 32-Inch Class HD LED TV

A 32-inch LED TV for under $100? Yes, please. Snap up this deal while it lasts!

Ecomm: Walmart MLK Day Sale
$150
$85 Walmart
Nars Blush

Yes, you can shop premium beauty brands at Walmart. And when everyone's favorite blush is on sale? Heck, stock up at this price.

Ecomm: Walmart MLK Day Sale
$30
$26 Walmart
The Pioneer Woman 6 Quart Instant Pot

This 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker has the functions of a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sautee, yogurt maker and warmer all in one conveniently sized appliance. Our fave feature? The 5 Smart Programs for one-touch cooking of white rice, brown rice, mixed grains, quinoa and oatmeal. Hello, easy 2020 meal prep!

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards on at Walmart
$99
$55 Walmart
Time and Tru Animal Print Feather Flat

The animal print trend is still going strong, and these adorable flats add the perfect kick of style to any outfit. We love the cheetah print, but the flats also come in leopard and snake print.

Ecomm: Walmart MLK Day Sale
$15 Walmart
iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum

This self-charging, wifi-connected Roomba works with Google Home to vacuum up everything, including pet hair, from your carpets and hard floors. And at almost $100 off, what are you waiting for?

Ecomm: Walmart MLK Day Sale
$330
$244 Walmart

