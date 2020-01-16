Leonardo DiCaprio, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and More Announced as 2020 SAG Awards Presenters

It's almost that time of year!

The 2020 SAG Awards is happening on Sunday, Jan. 19, which means the best and brightest Hollywood stars will be out in full force to celebrate an incredible year of achievements in entertainment. Plus, there will be some major A-List faces presenting during the esteemed ceremony. Fleabag star and two-time SAG Award nominee Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be on hand to present an award, as well as Millie Bobby Brown and America Ferrera.

They will also be in good company. Previously announced presenters include, Leonardo DiCaprio, who will be giving the Life Achievement award to Robert De Niro. The newly minted President of SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Courtney B. Vance, will of course be making an appearance, and will be doing the honors of presenting the Stunt Ensemble Awards during the pre-show.

Vance was announced as president in late November of last year, and is succeeding JoBeth Williams in the role.