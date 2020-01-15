Friends Reunion Is Still a Maybe at HBO Max, But "There's Interest All the Way Around"

We still have to wait on official news of that rumored Friends reunion.

The bosses of HBO Max, who took the stage at the TV Critics Association press tour on Wednesday, had nothing really new to share on that front other than the fact that everybody is definitely interested.

"There's interest all the way around, and yet we can't seem to quite get that interest all aligned to push the button on it, so today unfortunately it's still a maybe," chief content officer Kevin Reilly said when asked about the unscripted special, which was reported to have all six main stars and the two show creators on board.

There also wasn't much new news about the Gossip Girl reboot, but head of original content Sarah Aubrey said they have a first script from writer Joshua Safran, and she loved it.