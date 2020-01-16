Best Deals From Nordstrom's MLK Day Sale 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With a long MLK Day weekend ahead of us, many stores are offering deep discounts on mid-season sales—and starting them now—so you can stock up early this year. If you want to sprinkle your wardrobe with some new designer threads, splurge on that fancy suitcase you've been eyeing, or update your linens for 2020, look no further because the always trusty Nordstrom is having major markdowns on clothing, skincare & beauty, bags, home decor & furniture and more from 25%-40% off NOW through Jan. 20!

From Tory Burch crossbody purses to Linea Paolo slip-on wedges to Mac Cosmetic lucky star lipstick kits, there's plenty of hot items all severely marked down. Why not add a few statement accessories or the latest-and-greatest kitchen aids to kickstart a new, more efficient (and stylish) you!

We've handpicked ten of our favorites from the sale below, check them out.