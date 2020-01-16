Best Deals From Nordstrom's MLK Day Sale 2020

Shutterstock
by Jake Thompson | Thu., Jan. 16, 2020 4:30 AM
Shutterstock
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
With a long MLK Day weekend ahead of us, many stores are offering deep discounts on mid-season sales—and starting them now—so you can stock up early this year. If you want to sprinkle your wardrobe with some new designer threads, splurge on that fancy suitcase you've been eyeing, or update your linens for 2020, look no further because the always trusty Nordstrom is having major markdowns on clothing, skincare & beauty, bags, home decor & furniture and more from 25%-40% off NOW through Jan. 20!
From Tory Burch crossbody purses to Linea Paolo slip-on wedges to Mac Cosmetic lucky star lipstick kits, there's plenty of hot items all severely marked down. Why not add a few statement accessories or the latest-and-greatest kitchen aids to kickstart a new, more efficient (and stylish) you!
We've handpicked ten of our favorites from the sale below, check them out.
A crisp platform sole grounds a sporty-chic bootie featuring breezy perforations and elasticized straps above the cutouts at the sides. Available in four unique colors.
A signature double-T logo is stamped at the front of this sized-down bag crafted from richly pebbled leather and finished with an optional crossbody strap. Also available in orange.
What it is: A fortune-packed kit that includes three crowd-pleasing mini lipsticks housed in a glitzy pouch for cinematic impact.
Envelope yourself in the cool texture of this oversized tunic pieced together from a heavily ribbed ottoman knit fabric. Also available in cream and royal blue.
Arcing princess seams sculpt the classic silhouette of a long, channel-quilted parka topped with a fluffy faux fur–trimmed hood.
An accompanying belt enhances the retro appeal of these stretchy wide-leg jeans.
Subtle Western-inspired overlays front this cute lil' doggie of a boot styled with a pointy toe, cool stacked heel and stretchy, covered goring. Available in a variety of colors.
Curl up and get cozy with a plush throw blanket that's as soft and warm as your favorite sweatshirt. Also available in cream.
Made from dreamy cotton voile in a choice of versatile solids, a shabby-chic duvet cover is beautifully textured with a gathered and tucked medallion design. Also available in aqua.
This well-engineered packing case is perfect for the jetsetting globetrotter. Also available in red.
Check out the entire Nordstrom MLK Day sale at Nordstorm.com. Can't get enough weekend shopping? See our Wayfair MLK Day sale picks!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?