Best Deals From Wayfair's MLK Day Sale 2020

  • By
    &

by Carly Milne | Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 6:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Best Deals From Wayfair's MLK Day Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

In the market for some housewares? You know that Wayfair has your back, but they have it bigtime with their upcoming long weekend sale!

Over the course of MLK Day weekend, you can score up to 70% off housewares including furniture, bedding and rugs. You can also score amazing deals on home storage, take advantage of daily flash sales, and shop the closeout section for decor and lighting deals. 

Not sure where to start? That's okay, we picked out a few faves to get you started. Whether you shop our picks below or find some of your own, we don't doubt that you'll find something amazing to give your home a little 2020 glow up!

Read

Best MLK Day Sales 2020 A to Z

Martex Abundance 6 Piece Towel Set

Nab this set of high-quality towels while you can! You'll get two washcloths, two hand towels and two bath towels that are super soft and supremely absorbent, with two-ply cotton loops to ensure they last forever. Plus, they're fast drying, low linting and durable no matter how many times you wash them.

 

Best Deals From Wayfair's MLK Day Sale
$75
$38 Wayfair
1000 Thread Count Cotton Sheet Set

With a sateen weave and a luxurious cotton blend, this super soft sheet set is as close as you can get to sleeping in a cloud. This set features a fitted sheet that will fit up to an 18" mattress, a flat sheet, and four pillow cases. They're perfect for snuggling in.

Best Deals From Wayfair's MLK Day Sale
$160
$49 Wayfair
Her Majesty Upholstered Platform Bed

If you're going to buy a new sheet set, why not get a new bed frame to go along with it? This stunning linen platform bed features a wingback headboard and other regal touches, so you really feel like you're royalty when you climb in to call it a night. Plus, you don't need a box spring or foundation for your mattress, and the slatted base gives you just the right amount of support with the added bonus of airflow. Sleepytime, here we come!

Best Deals From Wayfair's MLK Day Sale
$539
$167 Wayfair
Stannard Swivel Reclining Glider

This grey micro-suede reclining glider would be a stunning addition to any room... and a cozy one! Curl up in its arms and stretch back to read a book or binge-watch your favorite show, but don't be surprised if you nod off to sleep thanks to its smooth gliding motion. And just in case you need to find your zen faster than usual, there's a trigger release that pops you into your desired reclining position lickety-split.

Best Deals From Wayfair's MLK Day Sale
$790
$237 Wayfair
Labounty 3 Piece Nesting Tables

Nesting tables are always a good look, and this wood laminate trio is no exception to the rule. Just slide them out of their place to hold your snacks, drinks, tablet and more as you need, then slide one underneath the other for easy storage. Sleek and modern with a gold-finish steel base, these would be a beautiful addition to any room.

Best Deals From Wayfair's MLK Day Sale
$209
$138 Wayfair

Check out more great MLK Day Sales from NordstromAnthropologie and Shopbop!

—Originally published Jan. 16, 2020, at 3:30 a.m. PT

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.