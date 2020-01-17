Best Deals From Wayfair's MLK Day Sale 2020

by Carly Milne | Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 6:30 AM
In the market for some housewares? You know that Wayfair has your back, but they have it bigtime with their upcoming long weekend sale!
Over the course of MLK Day weekend, you can score up to 70% off housewares including furniture, bedding and rugs. You can also score amazing deals on home storage, take advantage of daily flash sales, and shop the closeout section for decor and lighting deals.
Not sure where to start? That's okay, we picked out a few faves to get you started. Whether you shop our picks below or find some of your own, we don't doubt that you'll find something amazing to give your home a little 2020 glow up!
Nab this set of high-quality towels while you can! You'll get two washcloths, two hand towels and two bath towels that are super soft and supremely absorbent, with two-ply cotton loops to ensure they last forever. Plus, they're fast drying, low linting and durable no matter how many times you wash them.
With a sateen weave and a luxurious cotton blend, this super soft sheet set is as close as you can get to sleeping in a cloud. This set features a fitted sheet that will fit up to an 18" mattress, a flat sheet, and four pillow cases. They're perfect for snuggling in.
If you're going to buy a new sheet set, why not get a new bed frame to go along with it? This stunning linen platform bed features a wingback headboard and other regal touches, so you really feel like you're royalty when you climb in to call it a night. Plus, you don't need a box spring or foundation for your mattress, and the slatted base gives you just the right amount of support with the added bonus of airflow. Sleepytime, here we come!
This grey micro-suede reclining glider would be a stunning addition to any room... and a cozy one! Curl up in its arms and stretch back to read a book or binge-watch your favorite show, but don't be surprised if you nod off to sleep thanks to its smooth gliding motion. And just in case you need to find your zen faster than usual, there's a trigger release that pops you into your desired reclining position lickety-split.
Nesting tables are always a good look, and this wood laminate trio is no exception to the rule. Just slide them out of their place to hold your snacks, drinks, tablet and more as you need, then slide one underneath the other for easy storage. Sleek and modern with a gold-finish steel base, these would be a beautiful addition to any room.
