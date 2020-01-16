From Plunging Necklines to Endless Tulle: Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks of All Time

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jan. 16, 2020 4:00 AM
When it comes to her style history, Jennifer Lopez will forever leave us on the floor.
Since the triple threat emerged onto the Hollywood scene nearly three decades ago, it quickly became clear the multitalented performer had another title up her sleeve: fashion force. With her self-described mix of glam "with a bit of the hood," as she told InStyle in 2018, the star has crafted an aesthetic distinctly her own.
While the native New Yorker has become known for her bold and unapologetically sexy signature staples—the plunging necklines, daring slits and cutout couture—Lopez has also epitomized modern, sophisticated glamour with beaded ball gowns, overflowing tulle and feathered frocks. It is the perfect marriage of the two that uniquely screams J.Lo.
After all, there's only one star who, after stepping out on the red carpet, spurred so much chatter over her dress that Google Images was born as a result.
But, to be fashionable for the moment is one thing. To be sartorially timeless is another. As for Lopez, she's certainly the latter. Such was crystal clear when she stepped out on the runway in Milan at Versace's fashion show in September, strutting a revamped version of the green jungle print gown that made her an online household name nearly 20 years earlier. And, on an even bigger scale than the first time, the moment went viral all over again.
Such is the power of fashion—especially when Jennifer Lopez is wearing it. Whether it be on a red carpet or a runway, for a premiere or Instagram pose, her style power has never been stronger. Now, as a first-time nominee for Hustlers, the actress will be stepping out for the world to see on Sunday at the 2020 SAG Awards—in another unforgettable look, of course.
Until then, keep scrolling to revisit the icon's best looks of all time.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The star shimmered in a plunging, glittering gold gown by Marchesa for one of Hollywood's biggest nights.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
For the Met Gala's "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition, Lopez brought a big splash of glamour to the red carpet in this Zuhair Murad strapless ball gown.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
For the 2011 Grammys, the triple threat rocked one of her most memorable minis with this metallic Emilio Pucci number.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
As has become a staple of Lopez's red carpet looks, the star stepped out in this sheer Zuhair Murad design embellished with a floral design.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
For the 2011 Met Gala, themed "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty," Lopez stood out from the crowd in this colorful berry gown by Gucci adorned with unique floral sleeves.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
As a presenter at the 2012 Oscars, Lopez returned to one of her staple designers, Zuhair Murad, for this standout white shimmering gown.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Thanks to looks like this one by Charbel Zoe, Lopez has since cemented herself as the queen of sartorial cutouts.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Lopez continued her cutout streak with this daring Reem Acra design that redefined the wrap dress.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Arguably one of her most memorable looks ever, Lopez raised the style bar at the 2015 Golden Globes in this dazzling Zuhair Murad caped creation.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lopez had her own magical Cinderella moment on the 2015 Oscars red carpet in this blush Elie Saab Haute Couture ballgown.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
For the "China: Through The Looking Glass" theme of the 2015 Met Gala, the star stepped out in this red-hot sheer Versace dress adorned with a dragon design.
Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Just when fans thought they had Lopez's style figured out, the star stepped out in this unexpected caped mustard gown by Giambattista Valli, which struck the perfect balance between old Hollywood and modern glamour.
John Lamparski/WireImage
In honor of the premiere of her movie, Second Act, the star had the ultimate pretty in pink moment in this Giambattista Valli couture creation topped with a one-of-a-kind tulle train.
GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images
At the premiere of Hustlers, Lopez proved she was Hollywood's golden girl in this intricate Maison Yeya gown paired with the perfect accessory for the occasion: a Judith Leiber crystal cash clutch.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
In this feathered Ralph & Russo number, Lopez was once again the epitome of glamour.
