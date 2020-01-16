Aidy Bryant Dishes on Her ''Weird and Wild'' Connection to Meghan McCain

Fun fact: Aidy Bryant and Meghan McCainwent to high school together!

It's common knowledge that Meghan hails from the great state of Arizona, after all her late father John McCain was the senator for the state for nearly 20 years. But most people don't know that Saturday Night Live star Aidy Bryant is also an Arizonan. In fact, the two New York City transplants both lived in Phoenix and attended Xavier College Preparatory, home of the gators.

Aidy tells Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist about this experience in an exclusive interview, in which she jokes she and Meghan are "Arizona gals" through and through. "Isn't that so weird and wild," she muses, adding they didn't exactly know each other since, if her memory serves her correctly, Meghan was a senior when she was a freshman.

The comedian shares, "You know, her dad had a computer lab named after him, mine did not unfortunately."