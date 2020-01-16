NeNe Leakes & Kenya Moore's Feud Almost Gets Physical (Again) in Fiery RHOA Mid-Season Supertease

NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore's fiery feud is far from over.

The famous foes waged a revamped round of emotional warfare during last week's Real Housewives of Atlanta. And from the looks of this exclusive mid-season supertease, a ceasefire is nowhere in sight.

"Somebody pushes me, Wendy, I'm gonna say some s--t," Leakes tells TV personality and friend Wendy Williams, who advises the Bravo star to "give these girls friendship and love."

Williams' suggestion seems actionable for a minute, as the RHOA cast ceremoniously toasts to "life," "love," "money," "friends" and more during a plate-smashing ceremony on vacation in Greece later this season. But the path to peace (or maybe not) is paved with fierce contention for most of the series' leading ladies, Leakes and Moore especially. In a montage of heated scenes coming soon, the women trade borderline-physical blows that escalate considerably during the Greece trip.

"Please go to jail again," Moore says to Leakes while the rest of the group looks on.