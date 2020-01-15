Jillian Michaels Explains Her Controversial Comments on Lizzo's Weight

Jillian Michaels is an advocate for self-love, but when it comes to obesity, she says "facts are facts."

On Wednesday, the famed fitness guru stopped by Daily Pop to discuss the claims she fat-shamed Lizzo. Amid her controversial comments about the "Truth Hurts" singer's appearance, Michaels said there are "two separate narratives" happening.

"One, love yourself no matter what 100 percent, always advocated that. Have said repeatedly for decades now that everybody should be included, valued, they're worthy, they're beautiful. And, only from this place, can you be healthier, physically, emotionally in your relationships, with your work," Michaels defended to co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. "The second narrative is that we cannot deny the inevitable fact that being overweight leads to heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and these things kill people."

As E! readers surely saw, while talking to the host of Buzzfeed News' digital series AM to DM, Michaels claimed to be a fan of Lizzo's music, but refused to celebrate her body.