Best Deals From Anthropologie's MLK Day Sale 2020

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Jan. 16, 2020 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Best Black Friday Deals, Anthropologie

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With a long MLK Day weekend ahead of us, many stores are offering deep discounts on mid-season sales—and starting them now—so you can stock up early this year. If you're looking to upgrade that guest room, add some flair to your otherwise drab bathroom or kitchen, or update your usual wardrobe suspects, look no further because the ever-so-chic brand Anthropologie is offering 40% off all Sale Items now through Jan. 20!

If knee high snakeskin boots or an embellished bucket purse aren't in your calling cards, maybe some star-studded pajamas or a new tasseled duvet cover are speaking to you. With clothing, home & furniture and shoes & accessories all marked down, why not add a few things to your cart to start your January off in style.

From on-trend hunter green ankle booties to sequined midi skirts, we've handpicked our favorites from the sale, so you don't have to. 

Check out our picks below.

Read

Shopbop's Sale On Sale: Save Up To 75%

Nathalie Embellished Bucket Bag

From studded crystal embellishments to stylish tassels, this faux suede bucket bag is an on-trend choice we're loving this season. Also available in black.

Anthropologie's MLK Day Sale
$88
$60 Anthropologie
Josephine Velvet Tapered Trousers

You'll be effortlessly chic in these velvet tapered trousers that will help dress up or down any look you're trying out this new year. Also available in black.

Anthropologie's MLK Day Sale
$138
$70 Anthropologie
Dolce Vita Cormac Snake Knee-High Boots

Embossed leather in a bold snake print lends an edgy twist to this classic knee-high pair.

Anthropologie's MLK Day Sale
$260
$220 Anthropologie
Tasseled Border Duvet

Your weekend snuggle just got more stylish with this decorated linen beauty! 

Anthropologie's MLK Day Sale
$228
$135 Anthropologie
Coquille Mirror

Undulating lines bring a modern, whimsical touch to this versatile piece.

Anthropologie
$298
$189 Anthropologie
Charley Mock Neck Jumpsuit

Rendered in a comfortable stretch knit, this sophisticated jumpsuit is a one-and-done outfitting essential.

Anthropologie's MLK Day Sale
$160
$100 Anthropologie
Sundry Stars Sweatshirt & Leggings

Your new favorite pajama set is here! This chic and form-fitting set will make you want to plan a weekend getaway pronto!

Anthropologie's MLK Day Sale
$150
$80 Sweatshirt $132
$70 Leggings
Natalia Sequined Midi Skirt

Shimmering with a stunning array of sequins, this occasion-ready skirt catches the light for plenty of dazzle and shine. Also available in gold.

Anthropologie's MLK Day Sale
$198
$130 Anthropologie
Silent D Cabre Boots

A sleek silhouette and a stacked leather heel make these fitted boots a stylish addition to any wardrobe. Also available in snake and white.

Anthropologie's MLK Day Sale
$138
$110 Anthropologie
Woven Hanging Chair

Bring nature indoors with this "jungalow" woven hanging chair that will spark endless creativity into your living environment. 

Anthropologie's MLK Day Sale
$548
$350 Anthropologie

Check out the entire Anthropologie MLK Day sale at Anthropologie.com! Can't get enough savings? Snag some finds with Shopbop's Sale on Sale event!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.