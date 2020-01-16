Best Deals From Anthropologie's MLK Day Sale 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With a long MLK Day weekend ahead of us, many stores are offering deep discounts on mid-season sales—and starting them now—so you can stock up early this year. If you're looking to upgrade that guest room, add some flair to your otherwise drab bathroom or kitchen, or update your usual wardrobe suspects, look no further because the ever-so-chic brand Anthropologie is offering 40% off all Sale Items now through Jan. 20!

If knee high snakeskin boots or an embellished bucket purse aren't in your calling cards, maybe some star-studded pajamas or a new tasseled duvet cover are speaking to you. With clothing, home & furniture and shoes & accessories all marked down, why not add a few things to your cart to start your January off in style.

From on-trend hunter green ankle booties to sequined midi skirts, we've handpicked our favorites from the sale, so you don't have to.

Check out our picks below.