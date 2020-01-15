Heidi Klum Defends America's Got Talent After Gabrielle Union's Firing

Heidi Klum isn't ready to X out America's Got Talent.

As the reality show continues to face headlines after Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough's exits, one judge is speaking out about her experience.

"I've only had an amazing experience," Heidi told reporters at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour. "I can't speak for [Gabrielle]. I didn't experience the same thing. To me, everyone treats you with the utmost respect. I've never seen anything that was weird or hurtful."

Back in November, Variety published a report stating Gabrielle expressed concern over "offensive" incidents, which reportedly took place on the set. In fact, the article claimed that Gabrielle was given "excessive notes on [her] physical experience."

"We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture," NBC said in a joint statement with AGT production companies Fremantle and Syco. "We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate."