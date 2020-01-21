The Most Daring Grammy Awards Fashion Looks of All Time

by Corinne Heller | Tue., Jan. 21, 2020 3:00 AM
When it comes to daring fashion, can anyone top J.Lo this year at the 2020 Grammy Awards?
Jennifer Lopezfamously wore a green plunging Versace gown to the 2000 ceremony, and it was even more risqué for its time. The singer and actress last year recreated the look, wearing an even sexier version of it—no really—at one of the designer's fashion shows and looked better than ever.
Lady Gaga, Madonna, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Lil' Kim are more stars who have turned heads on the Grammy Awards red carpet with their eclectic looks. While the stars are both known for her wild styles, and there was one year in particular where Gaga hatched up quite the fashion plan and entrance!
Gaga is expected to attend the 2020 Grammys, as she is nominated for three awards for her music in the hit remake A Star Is Born. Madonna is also nominated for an award, for Best Remixed Recording, and Cardi and husband Offset received a nod for their track "Clout."
Check out the most daring Grammy looks of all time:
But the queen of Grammys fashion has to be J.Lo, who wowed in this daring green Versace gown to the 2000 Grammys. In 2019, she wore an updated version of the now-iconic dress at the brand's runway show during Milan Fashion Week, and later while hosting SNL.
The OG Queen of Pop left no daring fashion behind at the 2015 Grammys.
The singer always makes a statement with her red carpet looks, but this one was particularly unique: She arrived at the 2011 Grammys...inside an egg.
The singer turned heads in this pink Giambattista Valli Couture Gown.
The rapper showcased Sandro Botticelli "The Birth of Venus" vibes with the Thierry Mugler 1995 Fall Couture gown she wore to the 2019 Grammys.
The singer brought out his golden alter ego Gnarly Davidson for the 2017 Grammys.
The singer attended the 1995 Grammys...as Minnie Mouse.
The hip-hop star made a religious statement at the 2012 Grammys.
It's no purple nipple cover, but the artist did turn heads at the 2002 Grammys with this red hot look.
The singer Janelle Monae wears a Jean Paul Gaultier outfit to the 2016 Grammys.
The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS on Sunday, January 26 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.
Check out a full list of Grammy nominations.
