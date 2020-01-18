Pour One Out For These SAG Awards Couples Who Aren't Together Anymore

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jan. 18, 2020 5:00 AM
As we approach the 2020 SAG Awards, let's take a moment and remember some of the most popular Hollywood couples
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are just some of the celebrity exes that attended the SAG Awards when they were together.
Pitt and Jolie, who share six children, last made a joint appearance at the annual event in 2012, more than four years before she filed for divorce after two years of marriage. Garner and Affleck, parents of three kids, last attended the SAG Awards in 2014, more than a year before they announced they were calling it quits on their 10-year marriage.
This Is Us star Justin Hartley filed for divorce from his wife, Chrishelle Stause, this past November, less than a year after the two walked the red carpet at the 2019 SAG Awards.
See celebrity exes who attended the show when they were together:
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The This Is Us actor and his wife were all smiles at the 2019 SAG Awards, but months later, in November, he filed for divorce after two years of marriage.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
After meeting while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith, this pair's romance made headlines until their divorce in 2016.
WireImage
The costars were the definition of young love when they promoted their acclaimed movie, Slumdog Millionaire, together. The couple broke up in 2014.
Article continues below
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Before their divorce in 2010, the House of Cards star and the Into the Wild actor were a quintessential A-list duo.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Our hearts broke when The Handmaid's Tale actress and former Saturday Night Live cast member ended their marriage in 2011.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Allie and Noah forever? Fans of The Notebook couldn't believe that Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling were breaking up in 2007. The La La Land star has since welcomed two daughters with Eva Mendes while the Mean Girls actress gave birth to a son with boyfriend Jamie Linden.
Article continues below
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
We miss the musical magic between this pair who met during the original Broadway production of Rent. They called it quits in 2013 and Menzel has since married Aaron Lohr.
John Shearer/Invision/AP
The Friends star and The Leftovers actor shocked fans when they ended their marriage in 2018.
Angela Weiss/FilmMagic)
We are still not over this power couple calling it quits after 10 years of marriage in 2015.
Article continues below
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
The Desperate Housewives performer and the NBA player made a beautiful pair until they announced their split in 2010. Longoria welcomed her first child with husband Jose Antonio Basten in 2018 while Parker wed Axelle Francine in 2014.
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Fans were crushed to learn that The Impossible actress and the Ray Donovan actor were separating after 11 years together.
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
We thought the Dawson's Creek alum and the Inglourious Basterds performer were in it for the long haul until they announced their split in 2016. Kruger has since welcomed a baby with boyfriend Norman Reedus.
Article continues below
Dan MacMedan/WireImage
It was the romance that no one saw coming but their separation was still a shock in 2011. Kutcher married Mila Kunis in 2015 and they have two children together.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
It just wasn't meant to be for the Modern Family actress and the Shadowhunters performer. They called it quits in 2017.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
We didn't know if we would laugh again when the Parks and Recreation star and the Arrested Development actor ended their marriage in 2014.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
After meeting on the set of her music video for "Bye Bye", the duo had a whirlwind romance until they split in 2014.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Mad Men actor and Kissing Jessica Stein performer had been together for 18 years before they broke up in 2015.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
We could always count on this dapper duo to be red carpet ready until they ended their relationship in 2013. Clooney has since married Amal Alamuddin and they welcomed twins in 2017. Keibler is now a mother to two children with her husband, Jared Pobre.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dexter fans couldn't get enough of the romance between Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter until they announced their separation in 2010. Hall is now married to Morgan MacGregor while Carpenter welcomed her first child with husband Seth Avett in 2015.
The 26th annual SAG Awards ceremony will air live from Los Angeles on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 19, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. No host has been announced.
Check out a full list of SAG Awards nominations.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?