Shahs of Sunset Season 8 Trailer Teases Reza & MJ's Dramatic Feud & a Shocking R. Kelly Connection

"Everything changes" in season 8 of Shahs of Sunset.

Bravo just released the first trailer for the upcoming eighth season of Shahs of Sunset and the dramatic clip shows broken friendships, a surprising pregnancy and even a 'WTF?' R. Kelly connection.

First off, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is single and expecting her first child. "There's my first selfie with the baby," GG says in the trailer.

Meanwhile, Mike Shouhed has found his "soulmate" and might be walking down the aisle again following his 2017 divorce from ex-wide Jessica Parido. "I'm gonna ask Mason, 'I want to marry your mommy. Is that OK?'" Mike reveals.

Shahs fans will also see Reza Farahan and Mercedes "MJ" Javid's longtime friendship deteriorate in real time and things definitely get ugly. "Tragic was the death of our friendship," Reza explains.

According to one of Reza's friends, "Merc said you're not happy in your relationship," which angers Reza so much he throws a drink across the table.

Things get worse after MJ's hubby and the father of her newborn son Tommy Feight allegedly vandalized Reza's home. "I broke a plant. I wanted to break his legs," Tommy admits.

Destiney Rose and Nema Vand will also be returning. Season 8 also adds a fresh face, Sara Jeihooni, who drops a bombshell on Reza in the trailer.

"It's a subpoena. It's gotta be about my ex," Sara tells Reza, who responds, "R. Kelly?" Yikes!

See all the drama in the clip above! Shahs of Sunset return Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

