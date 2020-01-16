Ryan Murphy to Be Honored at the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards

Ryan Murphy is this year's recipient of the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards' Vito Russo Award.

The organization announced in a press release Thursday morning that the Pose producer will be honored at the ceremony on March 19 in New York City.

As the statement explained, "The Vito Russo Award is presented to an openly LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance. The Award is named after Vito Russo, a founder of GLAAD and celebrated ACT UP activist, who pushed open the door for news and entertainment industries to include LGBTQ performers and stories."

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement that the American Horror Story creator has a "unique and gifted brand of storytelling" that has elevated queer voices.

As Ellis said, "Ryan Murphy is a talented trailblazer behind some of the most innovative and popular LGBTQ projects in television, theater and film history."