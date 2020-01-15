Prince Harry Has Another Big Announcement Following Royal Exit

Prince Harry is still very much committed to the Invictus Games amid his and Meghan Markle's royal move.

It was exactly one week ago that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they're stepping down as "senior" members of the royal family. Amid speculation about what that means for the couple, Harry is making it clear that he's still devoted to the Invictus Games, which he launched in 2014. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Harry announced that 2020 Invictus Games will be held in Düsseldorf, Germany.

"Here we come Düsseldorf! The new home for the 2022 and sixth Invictus Games," the caption on the royal announcement post reads. "Having previously been held in London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, and upcoming The Hague this year in May - Düsseldorf will welcome over 500 competitors as they showcase their talents, determination and camaraderie to the world!"

As fans of Harry and Meghan will remember, the couple made their first official joint appearance at the Invictus Games in Toronto in Sept. 2017.