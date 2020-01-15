Prince William Seems to Hint at Family "Challenges" During Outing With Kate Middleton

It's been a difficult few weeks for the royal family, but Prince Williamand Kate Middleton are keeping calm and carrying on.

During the couple's first joint appearance since Prince Harryand Meghan Markle's bombshell announcement that they'll no longer be senior royals, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Bradford Hall in West Yorkshire.

While meeting with local businesses helping young people enter the work force, the future King of England gave a telling comment about the importance of moving forward through adversity. And while he didn't mention his brother and sister-in-law by name and the topic of the day was not his own family, it was sage advice for anyone going through a tough time, himself included.

In a video shared on Twitter, William and Kate are seen sitting at a full table as William says, "You can see that communities are trying to come together, trying to help each other, get to know each other. And that is really crucial."

"If we can replicate that more in this country," the Cambridge royal continued, "then that can only be for good, bringing everyone together."