Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Won't Comment on Meghan Markle for This Reason

Out of respect, Cressida Bonas would like to be excluded from this royal narrative.

The actress, who dated Prince Harry for two years until their split in 2014, was recently asked about the attention surrounding the Duke of Sussex's wife, Meghan Markle. However, the rising star respectfully declined to comment, knowing it would make headlines around the world.

"I wouldn't take a position on that because it would be a headline," Bonas told ES Magazine when asked if she "felt for" the Duchess of Sussex and the "scrutiny" she receives. "Also out of respect. It feels like a long time ago. When it comes up it feels strange because I'm in a different place."

Bonas certainly is in a different place today. The 30-year-old is currently engaged to another Harry, estate agent Harry Wentworth-Stanley. The couple announced the exciting relationship news over the summer with a post on Instagram, writing, "We getting married."