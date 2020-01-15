Malika Haqq Celebrates 8 Months of Pregnancy With Nude Photo

Malika Haqq's little one is almost here.

Khloe Kardashian's BFF is about to become a mom. Four months since announcing her pregnancy back in September 2019, Haqq has captured the latest stage of this milestone with a maternity photo. Haqq shared a black and white picture, snapped by Roxy Rodriguez, for which the star posed nude in a backyard.

'We're tiny but mighty #8months," Haqq captioned the photo of herself cradling her bump, commemorating the final stage of her pregnancy.

"First of many beautiful moments in this backyard," Rodriguez said on her Instagram account.

In November, the future mama revealed her baby's sex. "It's A Boy!!!" she wrote on Instagram.