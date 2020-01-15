Prince Harry's Friend Defends "Selfless, Loving Father" Amid Royal Family Drama

That's what friends are for!

The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for the royal family since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family. Since the news broke, the pair has had to fight off rumors of issues within their family, and released personal statements have been made about the state of their family affairs. Now, Prince Harry's friend is coming to his defense in the face of his character being slandered.

Glenn Haughton, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Staff Committee, is speaking up on his behalf. "Let me tell you this because I know," he wrote alongside a photo of him and Prince Harry. "PH is a soldier, veteran & servant who fought in Afghan in the cloth of our nation, quickly forgotten by our fleeting & fickle society. A selfless, loving father, brother & son that has given so much of his life to better the lives of others."