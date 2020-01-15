Meghan Markle's Dad Could Testify Against Her in Her Legal Battle With the Press

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, could testify against her in her legal battle with the Mail on Sunday.

According to The Telegraph, citing court documents filed at the High Court on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex's dad could present "evidence" that would serve as part of the Mail of Sunday's defense against the royal.

"If he is called, he will come," Samantha Markle, Meghan's estranged half-sister, told the BBC.

Back in October, news broke that Meghan is taking legal action against the Mail on Sunday and its parent company Associated Newspaper over the allegation the outlet unlawfully published her private letter. According to Sky News, the lawsuit accuses the Mail on Sunday of misuse of private information, infringement of copyright and breach of the Data Protection Act of 2018.

"We have initiated legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday, and its parent company Associated Newspapers, over the intrusive and unlawful publication of a private letter written by the Duchess of Sussex, which is part of a campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband," a spokesperson from Schillings, which represents Meghan, said via a statement in October. "Given the refusal of Associated Newspapers to resolve this issue satisfactorily, we have issued proceedings to redress this breach of privacy, infringement of copyright and the aforementioned media agenda."