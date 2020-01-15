Priyanka Chopra Reveals What Made Her Decide to Date Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, 2020 Golden Globe Awards

George Pimentel/WireImage

With just one song, Priyanka Chopra was locked in. 

With one year of marriage in the books, the actress and her husband, Nick Jonas, have cemented themselves as one of Hollywood's most famous and captivating couples. After all, fans followed along through every step of their whirlwind romance, from their engagement in the summer of 2018 to the spectacularly elaborate sequence of wedding events that followed just a few months later

While it felt like their relationship practically snuck up on us as they privately made the shift from friends to lovebirds, Chopra has now revealed exactly what made her want to date the musical man. 

In a piece for Harper's Bazaar, in which Chopra walked the magazine through a day in her life, the star got to talking about music's significant role in their relationship. 

"The first thing I do in the morning is put on music. My life has always been pretty musical, and now with Nick it's completely musical," she told the magazine. "I decided to date him after seeing the video for 'Close,' where his shirt comes off. So that song is my favorite."

While she's very familiar with the hit 2016 track, Chopra is less so with her man's first small screen role. 

"I hate watching movies I'm in; all I see are the faults. But I'm happy to watch Nick's," she told Harper's Bazaar while discussing their penchant for hosting movie nights. "I've never seen Camp Rock, and everyone makes fun of me about that, so maybe soon we'll have a Camp Rock viewing party. I bet it will be great."

Or, they can watch it together during one of their "show-and-tell" nights. 

"We play a lot of music before bed. Nick and I didn't really know that much about each other's careers before we came into each other's lives. So we used to do a show-and-tell at night where it would be like, 'This is my first song!' or 'This is my first movie!' or 'This is the first song I wrote myself,' things like that," she explained. "And actually that's how we're still getting to know each other."

