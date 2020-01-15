Yara Shahidi Proved Her Title of Prank Queen With a 2-Year Long Gag

Yara Shahidi's family loves playing pranks on each other.

During an appearance on Tuesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Grown-ish star detailed the two biggest pranks she and her family have pulled on each other. She started off with a story of the time her mother, Keri Shahidi, spooked her.

"One thing that has really stuck with me all my life is that one time, my mother—I love her—hid under my bed," the Black-ish alum said. "And I was walking from the bathroom, or something, so she must've been under there for a second. She grabbed my ankles. It was terrifying. I mean, I may or may not still check under my bed. But I can be nothing but impressed, 'cause the level of commitment that that took."

In an effort to exhibit her mother's same level of commitment, Shahidi messed with her younger brother, Sayeed Shahidi in an epic way.

As the 19-year-old shared, "I was trying to figure out something that would last long, so one time I was on a walk with my brother and he saw a wood chip that looked like a mouse."