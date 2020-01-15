All of Crisis on Infinite Earths' Surprising Pop Culture Collateral Damage

Crisis over.

A month after the CW's latest and most epic Arrowverse crossover, the five-part Crisis on Infinite Earths, left us on an insane cliffhanger with all the Earths in the multiverse destroyed courtesy of the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) and his annihilating wave of anti-mater and just a handful of heroes (known collectively as the Paragons) left alive in the Vanishing Point outside of space and time to figure out how to bring all their loved ones back into existence, Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow have finally returned to conclude this game-changing story.

And as promised, nothing will ever be the same.

Oliver (Stephen Amell) sacrificed himself yet again so that the multiverse could be reborn. All our Arrowverse heroes Earths were combined to become what shall henceforth be known as Earth-Prime, meaning that Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kara (Melissa Benoist) won't have to use an extrapolator to see one another anymore. Now they just have to plan a hangout in Barry's new superhero hot spot, complete with Ollie's eternal flame and a very Justice League of America-esque roundtable. And the other Earths in this new multiverse each belong to another of DC's existing TV shows, including the upcoming Stargirl, Titans and Doom Patrol. Oh, and Earth-12 belongs to the Green Lantern, who Ryan Reynolds infamously brought to life in the 2011 film co-written by Arrowverse EPs Marc Guggenheim and Greg Berlanti. So, look out for a reboot of that, we guess.